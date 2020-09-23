AIICO, NGO cater for underprivileged

By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

AIICO Insurance PLC, in partnership with We Stand Foundation, has held a Feeding Relief Programme to cater to the needs of 300 underprivileged families in Lagos.

The families within the Iwaya community, Yaba, were beneficiaries of the relief packages, which include food items and reusable nose masks.

A statement by AIICO’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Manager, Abimbola Shobanjo, stated that the company is delighted to bring smiles to the beneficiaries.

According to her, besides solving hunger, they also consider their wellbeing a high priority in view of the need to continue to keep safe while they leverage key partners to spot opportunities and drive these initiatives.

The firm’s Managing Director, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said: “This endeavour is reflective of our corporate culture of touching lives and impacting communities. These are challenging times and we are mindful of the impact. We have a long-term plan in place to ensure the sustainability of these efforts.”