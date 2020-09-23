Air Force Two carrying Mike Pence is forced to return to New Hampshire after being hit by BIRDS

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Air Force Two has been forced to return to a New Hampshire airport after it was hit by birds shortly after takeoff.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening after the plane, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, departed Manchester-Boston Regional Airport en route to Washington, D.C.

Video shared to Twitter showed the birds striking the aircraft about seven seconds after takeoff, with several sparks subsequently seen coming from the plane’s right engine.

Pilots managed to turn the plane and safely land back at the airport. There were no reports of any injuries.

Pence was seen alongside severak aviation engineers as they inspected the plane as it sat on the tarmac shortly before nightfall.

The Vice President later boarded a C17 cargo plane for the 80 minute flight back to the nation’s capital. That plane is usually used to transport Pence’s vehicles.

Assistant Secretary for Health Brett P. Giroir shared of snap of Pence inside the cargo plane.

‘Air Force 2 has a little different look tonight. Now in a C17 and happy for it! Thanks to the pilots and crew for getting us safely back on the ground,’ Giroir wrote.

