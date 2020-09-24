Aisha Buhari urges Nigerians to support victims of flood

Aisha Buhari



The First Lady Aisha Buhari, has urged Nigerians to support victims of flood across the country, to cushion the effect of the disaster.

She was speaking on Thursday at the distribution of relief materials donated by her Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Future Assured Initiative in Minna.



Buhari, represented by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, said the gesture was part of her passion to provide support for the needy in the society.

She used the occasion to sympathise with the victims over the unfortunate incident and called on government agencies to expedite action towards supporting the vulnerable in the country.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mr Ibrahim Inga, expressed appreciation to the first lady for identifying with the victims of the disaster in the state.

” We really appreciate the timely intervention of the first lady, as you can see the beneficiaries are happy.

” We sincerely appreciate her for having Niger people in mind, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed at the ceremony included bags of rice, toiletries, cosmetics and cooking utensils.

The items were distributed in Flamingo-Maitumbi, Farm Centre, Ungwan Rahama, Darassalam, Fadire, Kuturko and Tunga Communities in Minna metropolis.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the first lady for the gesture and appealed to the State Government to construct drainages in the state to prevent future flooding.

