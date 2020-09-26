Akeredolu commissions N4.2bn egg factory

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Friday flagged off an egg factory worth N4.2 billion at Emule-Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state

The state government has 55 percent stake at the egg factory operated under the Sunshine Food Processing Concept Limited while its partners, the Imperial Capital has 45 percent stake.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, Akeredolu said the factory when completed would save the Federal Government $30 billion used to import eggs annually and also create 10,000 direct jobs

The Ondo Governor said 500,000 eggs would be needed per day for the operation of the firm.

Akeredolu who called on the Federal Government to ban importation of eggs when the firm begins operation urged more investment in poultry business.

He said the firm would be an available market for egg producers.

Chairman, Board of Directors of the firm, Mr Akinboye Oyewumi, said the Ondo state government would sell its shares when the firm began full operation.

Oyewumi assured that the project would be completed within 12 months as according to him, the fund to complete the project was ready

Special Adviser on Agriculture and Agribusiness to Governor Akeredolu, Pastor Akin Olotu, said the firm would address annual challenges being faced by poultry farmers.

“ We will have egg powder, pasturised liquid eggs and the shells will be utilized for poultry feeds and a lot of things.

“What Governor Akeredolu has succeeded in doing is the development of the poultry value chain. We are looking at production, we are looking at processing, we are looking at marketing and we are looking at foreign exchange earnings.

“ So, it is a full circle. The implication is that more people will come into poultry works, more jobs be created. So the advantages are so numerous,” Olotu stated.