Akeredolu Flags-Off Re-Election Campaign In Akure

APC governors at the venue of the re-election campaign of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure, the Ondo State capital on September 5, 2020.

Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) stormed Akure, the Ondo state capital on Saturday as Rotimi Akeredolu kicked off his re-election campaign ahead of the November poll.

Some of the Governors present in Akure were Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

The party’s flag was presented to Akeredolu by acting National Chairman and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party postponed the flag-off of its campaign for candidate Eyitayo Jegede till September 12; it was originally scheduled for today.

More to follow . . .