Akeredolu kicks as Wike alleges plot to compromise Ondo election

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has alleged that pressure was being mounted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to rig the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking yesterday in Port Harcourt, Wike stated that while the people of Edo State fought godfatherism by ensuring the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in last Saturday’s election, Ondo people would respond to several unfulfilled promises the ruling party made to them.

He said the national leadership of the APC was not happy that the party lost Edo to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and would do everything possible not to lose Ondo State.

“Having lost Edo State, everything will be done not to lose Ondo State because they know that will mean the end of APC. It is such pressure that is on INEC and the security agencies now that may lead to their compromising.

“I fear that INEC and the security agencies may succumb. But I pray they resist it and continue to defend democracy. In Ondo State, the will of the people are against them and incumbency will not work,” he said.

Wike explained that the Edo State election has been adjudged as credible because the process was not tampered with and the result reflected the will of the people.

However, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the comments by his Rivers State counterpart as reckless. Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the APC, noted that the people of the state would reject any plan by the governor to position himself as a political godfather in the poll.

Addressing journalists in Akure, yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said the Wike’s “imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming.”

His words: “In all aspects, Wike deserves respect not just as governor but also as a critical stakeholder in the democratic journey. He has his inalienable rights as a citizen to express his mind and make comments about whatever he feels strongly about. What amuses us is his imperious attitude and recourse to spurious allegations just because of an election.

“He should know that the people of the state who have a history of rejecting external influence and domination, will resist his attempt to play the role of a godfather in Ondo State. Ondo is not Rivers.

“The man ought to know that utterances of public office holders must be measured and their delivery ought to be in line with the mood of the people.

“The people of the state will resist Wike here even if he had roared elsewhere successfully. For emphasis, his imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming.”