Akeredolu to Ifedore community: Return me as compensation for rehabilitating your abandoned roads

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on Saturday, urged the people of Ifedore Local Government Area of the State to vote for him as compensation for what he described as “uncommon road rehabilitation” projects his administration executed in the council area.

Governorship elections hold in Ondo State on 10th October 2020 with Akeredolu, the incumbent governor, as the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who spoke when his campaign visited Igbaraoke, the Headquarters of Ifedore Local Government Area , said his hope rests in the hands of the people, adding that he believes the people shall prove to him that they value good infrastructure by voting for him.

Accompanied by his running mate, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his campaign Director-General, Rt. Hon. Victor Adekanye Olabimtan, chairman of the ruling APC in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Akeredolu said his administration has constructed more roads in Ifedore Local Government than other council areas in the state.

He also assured the people of the LGA of more juicy portfolios, if re-elected.

“Ifedore has benefited more than other Local Government Areas in terms of roads construction and rehabilitation. For eight years, Mimiko did not construct any roads here.

“Today, the story has changed in Ifedore. I rebuilt Igbaraoke-Ibuji Road to link access road to Ekiti. Ijare people got their own share of roads reconstruction. Isharun Road is now wearing a new look.

“Virtually all your public schools have been completely rehabilitated by my administration. I gave you 78 boreholes. I gave you Sunshine Rice Mills, a company that produces 128 metric tons of rice per day.

“I now challenge you to do me a favour by returning me to office to continue the work. You have the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the number three in hierarchy, you have a Commissioner, you have a Special Adviser, by the grace of God, you will have more juicy portfolios in my second term if you support me,” Akeredolu declared.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. David Oloyeloogun, said that the people of the local government are grateful to Akeredolu for promising them in 2016 and fulfilling his electioneering promises to the people of the local government.

“I was not in the APC when you were campaigning in 2016, but I have the record of all what you promised the people of Ifedore Local Government. As the most senior political office holder from this local government, I want to say very expressly that you have delivered more than what my people requested from you.

“Good governance is the right of the people, but some were here before without any legacy in Ifedore. They only deceived our people. They nearly pitched our people against us. But Mr. Governor, your own case is different.

“As a group of people who value their helpers, I want to declare on behalf of the people of Ifedore Local Government Area that we won’t betray you on 10th October 2020. We shall return you with majority of votes cast in this local government,” the Speaker said amidst thunderous applause from the mammoth crowd at the rally.”