Akeredolu urges ex-aspirants to join his team

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has told aggrieved aspirants, who are yet to key into his re-election campaign, to do so and not after the October 10 election.

He said over 90 per cent of the aspirants that contested at the APC primaries had pledged support for his re-election.

Two aspirants, Jumoke Ajasin-Afowonise and Dr. Nath Adojutelegan, were said to have yet to accept the outcome of the Ondo APC primaries.

Akeredolu said there would be no room for any aspirant after the election.

He spoke in Akure when a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Adelami, donated his campaign office to boost his re-election bid.

Adelami was one of the eight aspirants that lost at the primary election to Akeredolu.

The governor hoped that the APC would be victorious at the polls.

He thanked Adelami for supporting his campaign and promised not to disappoint his supporters.

Adelami denied collecting money to support Akeredolu.

He said he aspired to govern the state because he wanted to contribute to its progress, adding that he had to support the APC after he lost at the primaries because he believed in the party.