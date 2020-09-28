Akeredolu’s medical team targets free Medicare

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Medical Committee of Akeredolu/Ayedatiwa Campaign Organisation has begun free services and treatment for over 70,000 residents.

It said it hoped to offer free treatment to 4,000 persons in each of the 18 local governments.

The Chairman of the committee, Prof. Simidele Michael Odimayo, said at the launch of the free medical outreach in Akure that the free medical outreach was initiated by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu because of his concern for the health and welfare of the people.

“In the course of the campaign as a whole, we target about 70,000 people. In this outreach alone, we are targeting 15,000 people, that is 5,000 in each senatorial district.

“In each of the local governments we have been doing, our target is 4,000 and we have been doing that, reaching out to people for medical services.

“Governor Akeredolu wanted us to put this up to benefit the people. The set-up is basically about care and welfarism,” he said.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Temitayo Oluwatuyi urged residents to take advantage of the outreach, saying the free treatment could be extended if the volume of people increased.