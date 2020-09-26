Akin Alabi films music project for Yinka Rythmz

By Olaitan Ganiu

Akin Alabi has combined efforts with U.S. based musician, Yinka Rythmz for the release of a musical project.

According to reports, the singer known as Mr. Somebody is currently working on a multi-million project titled ‘More than somebody.’

The project will include an EP and a musical short movie produced and directed by Akin Alabi films.

Rythmz also revealed that the project is being recorded in Nigeria and the USA with features from poets, Hip hop artists, and R&B Artists.

The project, which has been scheduled for release in 2021, has its visuals being shot at major tourist locations in Nigeria, Finland, and Washington DC.