Daily News

Akin Alabi films music project for Yinka Rythmz

By
0
Post Views: Visits 70

By Olaitan Ganiu

Akin Alabi has combined efforts with U.S. based musician, Yinka Rythmz for the release of a musical project.

According to reports, the singer known as Mr. Somebody is currently working on a multi-million project titled ‘More than somebody.’

The project will include an EP and a musical short movie produced and directed by Akin Alabi films.

Rythmz also revealed that the project is being recorded in Nigeria and the USA with features from poets, Hip hop artists, and R&B Artists.

The project, which has been scheduled for release in 2021, has its visuals being shot at major tourist locations in Nigeria, Finland, and Washington DC.

I instructed IGP to ensure Edo election was free, fair – Buhari

Previous article

ActionAid, TUC, Yiaga, others seek domestication of African Charter to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News