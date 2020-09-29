Akpata sets up task force over treatment of lawyers in CAC

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Mr. Olumide Akpata, has set up a presidential task force to look into the complaints of lawyers over delay in service delivery at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Dr. Rapulu Nduka issued the statement in respect of this.







The task force, he said has the mandate to engage the Registrar-General of the CAC in coming up with workable solutions for all stakeholders involved and it comprises eight members including the Chairman, also NBA Section on Business Law, Mr. Ayuli Jemide, who will chair the task force.







“In recognising that the smooth running of processes at the CAC is key to ease of doing business across the country, the NBA urged all lawyers and stakeholders to co-operate with members of the committee, in working out solutions to the challenge being faced with,” he stated.