Akwa Ibom APC gets reconciliation panel

From Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to settle the differences among its members, which robbed the party of victory in previous elections.

The chapter has set up a committee to reconcile aggrieved members and other stakeholders while calling for genuine forgiveness and peace among its members.

Chieftains and members of the party also pledged to work for future electoral victories in the overall party’s interest.

The resolutions, among others, were taken at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting of the party’s state chapter at the weekend at Vinpy Events Centre in Uyo, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by APC Acting National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe; Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone Authority, Obong Umana Okon Umana; the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, among other key stakeholders.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the Acting State Chairman, Dr. Ita Udosen and Secretary, Mr. Augustine Ekanem, reads: “Stakeholders unanimously resolved to eschew bitterness, disharmony, discord and infighting within the party and amongst themselves and agreed to forge a common front for the peace, growth and strength of the party.”