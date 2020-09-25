Akwa Ibom Labour direct workers to join nationwide strike

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Workers in Akwa Ibom State have been directed to join the nationwide strike commencing on Monday, September 28, 2020, to protest the recent hike in fuel pump price and electricity tariff.

This directive is contained in a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) comrade Sunny James made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, the state capital.

James noted that the traders/market organizations, as well as civil society and student’s groups in the state, were also expected to comply with the directive from the National Secretariat by joining in the nationwide protest.

He explained that all workers in the public and private sectors were to withdraw their services from their respective places of work within the duration of the strike.

He stated, “The Akwa Ibom State Councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) hereby direct all their affiliate unions to comply with the directive of the National Secretariat on nationwide strike commencing on Monday 28th September 2020.

“Consequently, all workers both in the public and private sectors are to withdraw their services from their respective places of employment within the duration of the strike.

“The Labour movement in Akwa Ibom State calls on all members of the civil society, student’s groups and Traders/Market organizations to join the protest for the reversal of recent obnoxious hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.”

