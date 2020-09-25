Alafifuni to release new single Chains Fall

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

UK-based gospel singer, Yemi Alafifuni will, on November 6, release a new single titled “Chains Fall”.

The Nigerian born singer said his new song was inspired by the struggles of being tied down with constant shame and lack until he found a solution that works in the name of Jesus.

Combining acoustic pop and urban contemporary gospel, Alafifuni went the full length with this story of breakthrough.

Alafifuni explained that the inspiration behind the song, but it didn’t start as most songs do.

“On a winter weekday morning, I woke up longing to worship and to write a hook (usually a catchy part to a song) to complete an already written song called “Behold the Lamb”. A song that will be released in March 2021 by God’s Grace.

“On my way to work and at a bus stop, I began to hum a tune. Within minutes the hook (Every chain fall) was received – the perfect puzzle to the other song or so I thought. Then during music production, it became clear that the hook was a completely new song of its own. This was how the song ‘Chains Fall’ started.

He added that writing the rest of the song was challenging but he was inspired by a verse from the bible; Nahum 1:13. So now, I will break his yoke bar from upon you, and I will tear off your shackles.”

“I shared this bible verse, the story (above), and the written lyrics at the time with his producer. And in collaboration with other seasoned writers, they completed the song,” he said.