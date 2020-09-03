Alao-Akala to Makinde: stop abusing your predecessors

Bisi Oladele, Southwest Bureau Chief

A former Oyo Governor Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala has advised Governor Seyi Makinde against abusing or using foul language on his predecessors for any reason.

Akala gave the advice in an interview with reporters at the empowerment programme of Sen. Fatal Buhari in Iseyin on Thursday.

The lawmaker distributed vehicles, motorcycles, laptops, start-up capital, and other items worth about N120 million to his constituents in the 13 local governments in Oyo North Senatorial District.

While inaugurating the Light-Up Oyo State project in Ogbomoso on Wednesday, Makinde had stressed his administration was delivering on its electioneering promise to use resources to impact the people of the state.

The governor took a swipe at the opposition and vowed that “charlatans” would no longer govern Oyo.

But when asked to respond to Makinde’s attack, Alao-Akala said: “I don’t believe he said that. If he said that he is making a mistake.

“You don’t address your predecessors as charlatans. You don’t do that. It is unstatesmanly. You just have to talk like a statesman that he is going to be after he must have left office.

“You would see the way we have been addressing him. None of us who has been in that office before has ever addressed him that he is not doing very well.

“He is doing his best. The best may not be enough for the people. When it is time for the campaign, we will campaign. But don’t use that word ‘charlatan’ was unstatesmanly for him to use.”

At the programme were Oyo APC Chairman Chief Akin Oke and top party leaders, including a former deputy Governor Chief Iyiola Oladokun and Sen. Teslim Folarin.

The Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola was represented by Dr Yunus Akintunde.