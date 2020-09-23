Alexei Navalny discharged from hospital after failed Novichok poisoning

Alexei Navalny, Putin’s arch-rival and critic, has posed for a photo in a park after being discharged from hospital following a failed Novichok poisoning.

The 44-year-old revealed that he is still in rehabilitation and is learning basic skills such as balancing, catching, throwing and writing following the attempt on his life, which has been blamed on the Russian state.

But he said the recovery will continue outside of hospital after doctors ruled he is healthy enough to leave, and that a ‘full recovery’ is possible.

It comes a month after the dissident politician fell into a coma while on a flight in Russia, spending a total of 18 days in a coma.

Navalny has vowed – via his spokeswoman – to return to Russia to continue his opposition to Putin’s rule, though exactly how long that will take is unclear.

Alexei Navalny has been discharged from hospital in Germany after recovering from a failed Novichok poisoning (pictured, Navalny in hospital yesterday with what appear to be scars on his neck, similar to those received by Yulia Skripal after she was also poisoned with Novichok)

The news comes just over a month after Navalny fell ill after boarding a flight at Tomsk airport in Russia (pictured left) and had to be rushed off the plane in a coma (right)

Alongside the photo of himself in the park, Navalny gave an update on his recovery, saying that he looked like Gollum from Lord of the Rings when he first woke up and feared he would never be discharged.

Describing his recovery as a ‘miracle’, he said he will continue recovering at home – but has a long way to go until he reaches full fitness.

‘The plans are still simple,’ he wrote. ‘A physiotherapist every day. Possibly a rehabilitation center. Stand on one leg. Take back control of my fingers completely. Maintain balance.

‘It’s funny, I dreamed of learning how to ride a wakeboard behind a boat on the wave and learned this summer. And now I’m learning to stand on one leg.

‘All sorts of funny things showed up. For example, I cannot throw the ball with my left hand. I can even catch, but not throw. The brain just doesn’t want to make this movement.

‘Or write by hand. Until recently, it did not work in a line. All the time I started in a column. Rehabilitation, in general.’

After thanking his supporters, he added: ‘By the way, I will try to spend a little more time in social networks.

‘Yesterday a neuropsychologist came and did tests to see if I was stupid. I asked: what can I do to help myself recover from not only the physical symptoms, but also the neurological?

‘I liked the answer: read more, write on social networks. Play video games. I need to find out if the hospital can get a PS5 prescription.’

The news that Navalny has been released comes five days after he last shared an update on his condition, which showed he could stand and walk.

Pictured standing on a hospital stairwell, the 44-year-old revealed that he had initially been unable to read or write after waking from an 18-day coma that he fell into after being poisoned on a plane in Russia on August 20.

‘Until quite recently,’ he wrote, ‘I did not recognise people and did not understand how to talk.’

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poses with his wife Yulia and their children at the German hospital where he is being treated after being poisoned with Novichok

Navalny arrives at Berlin’s Tegel Airport after he was airlifted from Russia. Doctors at the German hospital say his condition has been improving

It is not clear where Navalny will stay until his eventual return to Russia.

The Kremlin continues to deny involvement in the poison plot, and has requested evidence from Germany to support its conclusion of Novichok poisoning.

Russia has also asked to send agents to interview Navalny, despite NATO warnings that the state ‘will try again’ to kill him.

NATO chief insist Russia was behind the poisoning, saying there is ‘no other explanation’, while France and Sweden have also concluded that Novichok – a Russian-made nerve agent – was used in the attack.

It was initially suggested by Navalny’s friends that he was poisoned with a cup of tea that he drank at Tomsk airport shortly before boarding the flight where he fell ill.

But his political allies now believe the agent was slipped into a water bottle he drank from at a hotel.

After Navalny fell ill, the aircraft made an emergency landing in Omsk and he was initially taken to hospital in the Siberian city.

The following weekend he was airlifted to Berlin, where doctors at the Charite hospital treated him with the antidote atropine and kept him in a medically induced coma.

On September 2, the German government announced that a military lab had found evidence of Novichok, the Soviet-era nerve agent used to target Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018.

Germany said there was ‘unequivocal evidence’ of Novichok which has since been independently confirmed by labs in Sweden and France.

Navalny’s allies have pointed the finger at Vladimir Putin, saying that only the Russian government could use a military-grade nerve agent such as Novichok.

Western leaders have piled pressure on Russia to explain how Navalny was poisoned, but the Kremlin has denied involvement and played down Germany’s findings.

Despite international calls for Russia to carry out a transparent investigation or risk sanctions, it has not opened a criminal probe.

‘There are very serious questions now that only the Russian government can answer, and must answer,’ Angela Merkel said earlier this month, describing what happened to Navalny as ‘the attempted murder by poisoning of one of Russia’s leading opposition figures.’

Doctors at the Charite hospital (pictured on Monday) say Navalny’s condition is improving, two weeks after a German military lab found that he had been poisoned with a nerve agent

While Berlin stopped short of accusing Russia directly, Navalny’s aide Ivan Zhdanov said Novichok ‘can only be used by the state’ – suggesting that the GRU or FSB intelligence agencies were responsible.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that everyone would welcome Navalny’s recovery, adding that he was free to return to Russia.

‘Any citizen of the Russian Federation is free to leave Russia and return to Russia. If a citizen of the Russian Federation recovers his health, then of course everyone will be happy about that,’ he said.

Peskov said the Kremlin was open to clearing up what happened to Navalny, but needed access to information on his case from Germany.

Moscow did not understand why Russia was not being given the same access as French and Swedish laboratories, Peskov said.

A spokesman for Germany’s foreign ministry previously countered the Russian line by saying that Russian medics had access to Navalny immediately after he fell ill.

Samples taken from Navalny have also been sent to the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague for additional tests.

The head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service claimed today that Navalny showed no signs of poisoning before he was flown to Berlin for treatment.

‘It is a fact that the moment Alexei Navalny left Russian territory there were no toxins in his system,’ Sergei Naryshkin said.

‘Therefore, we have many questions to the German side,’ he told reporters.

Hospital medics said in their sixth official update on Monday that Navalny’s condition ‘continues to improve’.

Navalny’s allies have pointed the finger at Russian president Vladimir Putin (pictured) after the opposition leader fell ill, but the Kremlin has dismissed the claims

‘The patient has been successfully removed from mechanical ventilation. He is currently undergoing mobilisation and is able to leave his bed for short periods of time,’ the statement said.

‘The decision to make details of Mr Navalny’s condition public was made in consultation with the patient and his wife.’

Despite his recovery, doctors have said they cannot rule out long-term health issues associated with the poisoning.

The EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell today urged Russia to carry out a ‘full and transparent procedure’ to investigate what happened to Navalny.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the West of using the incident as a pretext to introduce new sanctions against Moscow.

The apparent assassination attempt has fuelled calls to scrap the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a Kremlin flagship project to bring more Russian gas directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for more than a decade, exposing what he says is high-level corruption and mobilising protests.

He has been repeatedly detained for organising public meetings, sued over corruption investigations and barred from running in the 2018 presidential election.

The 44-year-old has also served several stints in jail in recent years for organising anti-Kremlin protests.

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia’s arrests and detention of Navalny in 2012 and 2014 were politically motivated.

French leader Emmanuel Macron’s office said he had expressed ‘deep concern over the criminal act’ in a call with Putin on Monday.

The Kremlin said Putin ‘underlined the impropriety of unfounded accusations against the Russian side’ and reiterated Russia’s demand for Germany to hand over samples.