Algeria: Constitutional Revision Marks ‘Qualitative Leap’ in Rights, Freedoms

The constitutional revision, which will be submitted to a popular referendum on 01 November 2020, marks a “qualitative leap” in human rights and makes the “new Algeria” slogan claimed by the popular movement (Hirak) “a constitutionalized reality,” affirmed Saturday Chairman of the National Human Rights Council (CNDH) Bouzid Lazhari.

The preamble includes “a new paragraph which provides for the commitment of Algeria to human rights as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”, in addition to “the commitment to peace, human rights and development”, he continued.

The preamble “sends a strong signal on the philosophy of power in Algeria which is based on the respect and promotion of human rights,” said the CNDH chairman.

Lazhari affirmed that the new Constitution had ensured “the strengthening” of other rights such as “freedom of movement outside the national territory, the freedom of the press, including the electronic press, the consolidation of the State’s duty towards vulnerable categories, the adoption of the simple declaration instead of authorization to guarantee the right to peaceful demonstrations and the creation of associations.”