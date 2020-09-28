Alleged Assault: Court Fines Senator Elisha Abbo N50m

Senator Elisha Abbo

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Maitama, Abuja has awarded N50 million damages against the Senator representing Adamawa North, Senator Elisha Abbo, to be paid as compensation to Osimibibra Warmate, a female attendant at a sex-toy shop, whom he assaulted.

Justice Samira Bature gave the order in her judgment on the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Warmate against the senator.

The police had in 2019 filed charges before a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja with one count of assaulting Warmate.

But the presiding Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, had dismissed the case after upholding the no-case submission filed by Senator Abbo.

The complainant, Warmate, through her legal team went on to sue Senator Abbo in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed before the FCT High Court.

Lugard Tare-Otu and Nelson who identified themselves as Warmate’s lawyers confirmed the court’s verdict on Twitter.

”Remember that video of a Nigerian senator slapping/assaulting a young lady at a shop? Well, justice was served today with the court slamming the sum of N50M against the Senator. I am delighted to have represented that young lady in this suit. We say no more to oppression,” Nelson said.