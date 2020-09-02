Alleged Fraud: Maina seeks AGF’s intervention

The embattled Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has petitioned the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, challenging the criminal charges against him.

In the petition made available to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Maina sought a review of the criminal charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He urged Mr Malami to review all the cases involving him to ensure that his prosecution was not malicious.

“Our client’s prosecution by the EFCC came to a head principally due to his demand that the EFCC should account for the sums and property recovered by the PRTT, and kept in the EFCC’s custody.

“The petition became necessary as our client was consistently accused by the anti-graft agency of diversion of the funds recovered instead of accounting for the sums and property in its custody.”

Mr Maina alleged that a campaign of calumny was lunched against him “to obfuscate the issues and divert attention from the inability to account for the property recovered by the task force”.

He appealed for a review of the cases on the grounds that he had at all times, performed his duties in the best interest of the nation and not his personal interest.

Mr Maina in July, was released from Kuje Correctional Centre nine months after his detention for alleged money laundering and stealing of pensioners funds.

He was specifically standing trial on a 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him by the EFCC.