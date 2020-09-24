Alleged Rape And Murder: Late Stella Ifeoma Abudu’s Family Petitions IHRC, Transparency International, NAPTIP, Others

The family of Late Stella Ifeoma Abudu, the bride-to-be who was allegedly raped and murdered by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has moved to petition the International Human Right Commission (IHRC); a civil society group, Transparency Internation; the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) and other relevant bodies.

The family of Late Stella are demanding justice for their daughter who was arrested by three SARS operatives on Thursday, September 10, 2020, when they invaded the home of her fiancé, Afam Ugwunwa, at Wumba village in the Lokogoma district of Abuja to arrest him.

The Abudu family and their lawyer, Barr. Ifeanyi Cosmas of Cosmic Legal Consult, on Wednesday, had a meeting with Adada General Assembly, led by Hon. Lazarus Ogbonnaya, and other members including Mr Eze Michael Obochi and Barr. Chidozie Onah

The Adada Group maintained that it will ensure Late Stella gets justice, adding a proper forensic examination and autopsy is carried out to get to the root cause of the deceased’s death.

The group has taken steps to reach the Enugu State Government liaison Office in Abuja to ensure that justice is got for the deceased.

Recall that in an exclusive interview, Barr. Ifeanyi Cosmas Mamah Esq. told The Street Journal that the SARS operatives were in search of Stella’s fiance on allegations that he was in possession of hard substances suspected to be narcotics.

Barr. Cosmas said:

“The case has been transferred from the Apo police division to the FCT Command and the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered for an autopsy to be done to ascertain the cause of her death.

“I can also confirm to you that the SARS officers who are responsible for her death and were at large have been identified, arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation at the station.

“Late Stella just rounded up her NYSC and did her introduction with her fiance on the 6th of September and her traditional wedding was billed for December, 2020.

“Residents in the area have affirmed that the SARS picked her up on September 10th but the police have continued to say they met her unconscious when they broke into her fiance’s apartment and took her to the hospital.

“We have strong reasons to believe that Stella Ifeoma Abudu was sexually assaulted before she was killed. That is why we wrote a petition to the Inspector-General so that the case be transferred from the Apo Police Station to the Police Headquarters. We lost faith in Apo Division.

“They alleged that her fiance was in possession of narcotics that is why they were looking for him.”

Recall that the family had also petitioned the Inspector-General of police for the case to be transferred from the Apo Police Division to the FCT police command after they lost faith in them.

Below is the letter sent to the IHRC, NAPTIP and Transparency International:

