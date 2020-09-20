Alleged robbery: Family exonerates Abiola’s wife over arrest of stepsons

The family of late Moshood Abiola has exonerated the eldest surviving wife of the deceased, Adebisi Abiola, who is being alleged to be responsible for the arrest of two children(Kazeem and Aliu) of the late politician over recent robbery at his Ikeja residence in Lagos.

Head of the family, Muritala Abiola, made the clarification on Sunday in a statement following speculation that the woman was behind their arrest and detention.

”The Head of Abiola family of Gbagura Abeokuta, brother of the Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (GCFR), the winner of 1993 Abiola Presidential election rejects false statements made by one Olive, mother of Kazeem and Aliu Abioladeni grating the highly respected matriarch of MKO Abiola family, Alhaja Adebisi Abiola, over a robbery incident which recently happened at Moshood Abiola Crescent in Ikeja, Lagos State,” the statement said.

The family explained that contrary to the wrong information being peddled in the media, Mrs Abiola never had a hand in the arrest of Messrs Kazeem and Aliu Abiola.

The statement further explained that it appears the heated exchange with the Divisional Police Officer, Ikeja, who came to investigate the robbery was what prompted the police to take them (Kazeem and Aliu) to the station.

‘’The two brothers were subsequently detained by the police while investigation was on going in spite of appeals for their release by members of the Abiola family including our family matriarch, Alhaja Adebisi Abiola and her daughter but the police insisted on being allowed to do their jobs without fear or favour,” the statement read.

The statement said that at the request of Mrs Abiola, Muri Abiola, Lola Abiola- Edewor and Ramon Abiola met with the Lagos police commissioner, Akeem Odumosu , to appeal for the release of the arrested duo.

This is alongside efforts made by the lawyer retained by Mrs Abiola to have the young men released.

The head of the family also added that the police authority later explained to them that the duo’s mother, Ms Olive, has instituted a case of illegal detention of her sons against the police through Mike Ozekhome in the court.

The family emphasised that the eldest wife of the late businessman has been responsible for the upkeep and welfare of the family, insisting that there is no basis to wrongly accuse her of what she knows nothing about.

”Chief (Mrs.) Mariam Adebisi Abiola has been the pillar of Abiola family since the demise of M.K.O Abiola. She has been responsible for the maintenance and refurbishment of the Abiola compound without a kobo from the estate of late Chief MKO Abiola as well as the welfare of the entire family including her step children, inclusive of the duo in question, Kazeem and Aliu.”

The family described the mother of the duo, Ms Olive, as an ingrate, recalling that the woman being wrongly accused represented then late Abiola at the wedding of her(Olive) daughter both physically and financially.

”The duo’s biological mother, Olive abandoned the two boys in question. It was Chief Mrs. Mariam Adebisi Abiola who has been taking care of these children for the family. Olive is an ingrate. Chief Mrs Adebisi Abiola represented our late father at the wedding of Olive’s youngest daughter both physically and financially,” the statement emphasised.

The family declared that the woman(Adebisi) deserves respect as a result of her consistent care for the family for the past years , most importantly, her role as an anchor and mother to all the children of the late Abiola.

”We believe in the family that Chief Mrs. Mariam Adebisi Abiola deserves the highest respect due to her consistent care for the entire family over the last 46 years. Especially notable is her role as an anchor and mother to many since our dear brother passed on 22 years ago.

”She is a reserved and humble lady by nature and we must defend her good name in this matter. She was the victim of an armed robbery attack and then a media campaign of calumny. We reached an alignment as a family to achieve the release of both brothers which was made a herculean task by that lawsuit. Glory be to God that we have been successful,” the statement read.

The family head said the duo(Kazeem and Aliu) have also condemned the media smear by their mother and expressed their regret that such false accusations were disseminated against Mrs Abiola, adding that ”our priority as a family was securing the release of the young men but the defamatory allegations could not go unaddressed.”