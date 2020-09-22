Alleged ‘Yahoo-boy’ wanted by FBI for $6m scam turns himself over to EFCC

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

One of the suspects wanted by the American Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Felix Osilama Okpoh, has voluntarily turned in himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

A statement by the EFCC made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, explained that the suspect, was accompanied by his parents to the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission where he turned in himself.

Okpoh, during interrogation, said he made the move to surrender himself to the Commission out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright. Confirming the development, the EFCC in the statement signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the agency had commenced an investigation into the role played by the suspect in the alleged $6 million scam.

It will be recalled that Okpoh, alongside Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, had been declared wanted by the FBI sometime in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise, BEC, scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States, of over $6 million.

The suspect allegedly provided over 40 bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over $1,000, 000USD.

He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Vanguard