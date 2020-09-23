Amazing footage shows giant 60-foot robot ‘taking the knee’ during a test in Yokohama 

By Ryan Morrison and Joe Pinkstone For Mailonline

A giant 60ft tall Transformer-like robot based on the Japanese anime series Mobile Suit Gundam was filmed pointing, walking and ‘taking the knee’ during a recent test.

The humanoid robot was built as part of a new attraction at Yamashita Pier by engineers at Gundam Factory in the Port of Yokohama.

It was due to become the centrepiece of the factory on October 1, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening until later this year, operators confirmed.

The Gundam anime series has sparked a multi-billion dollar industry with movies, manga, plastic models and video games.

Video footage shows the massive 25 tonne robot moving its right arm and fingers, lifting its legs and kneeling while workers watch from a nearby observation deck.

The fictional manned robot RX-78-2 Gundam was first created in 1979 by the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam (pictured)

Engineers started work on the robot six years ago to ensure every single piece met strict weight requirements to prevent its limbs from buckling.

This is the second video of the robot in action – the first showed the first movements as it left the docking station for the first time.

Once completed the robot will have 24 degrees of freedom – meaning it can properly walk despite being 25 tonnes and 60ft tall.

Head of design for the project, Jun Narita, told Popular Mechanics that special considerations about the types of material were needed – otherwise a single hand – 6.5ft long – could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds.

Coronavirus has delayed the public launch of the robot, which can already walk, kneel and point.

A statement on the project’s site said: ‘We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Special Experience preview event scheduled to begin this July and postpone our grand opening scheduled for October 2020.

‘We expect to have our grand opening within the year. Details will be announced as available,’ the statement continued.

The fictional manned robot RX-78-2 Gundam was first created in 1979 by the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam.

Its 2020 incarnation will be open to the public for a year once it does open and the site will also come with a cafe, shops and an academy to inspire young engineers.

As impressive as the robot is, it is not the first full-size Gundam robot to be created in Japan, where the anime series is immensely popular.

A RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue was unveiled in Odaiba, Tokyo in 2017 which stands at almost 65ft tall (19.7m).

The giant machine is a humanoid robot which resembles those seen in blockbuster films like Transformers (left) and Pacific Rim (right)

This replaced a RX-78-2 model which was first placed at the site in 2012.

The decision to delay the release of this new 60ft robot for general public enjoyment was ‘made to ensure the health and safety of our fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of Covid-19,’ the organisers confirmed.

‘We apologise to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding.

‘In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.’