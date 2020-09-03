Amazing Photos Of Veteran Actress, Patience Ozokwo, Her Children And Grand Children

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has expressed gratitude for life, family, and everything that concerns her amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress who is set to mark a new year on September 14, shared all the things that she is grateful for.

According to her, her children and grandchildren are one of them and she recalled spending the 2019 Christmas with them.

Ozokwo noted that there was no ceremony planned beforehand, adding that her children only came for them to be together.

“Thank you, God, for making my kids to all come home last Christmas solely to spend time with me. The first time in 7 years we were all together. There was no ceremony planned, they came back just for us to be together. God knew we would not be free to travel this year. I am blessed indeed,” she wrote.

Describing her first child as her ‘very own special son,’ the actress wished him a happy birthday. She showered prayers on him, stating that he would continue to enjoy God’s goodness in his life, adding that she loves him always.

See family photos below:

Like this: Like Loading...