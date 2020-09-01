Amid COVID-19, FCT Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, federal capital territory administration (ARD-FCTA) has announced plans to embark on a strike, beginning on Tuesday, over non-payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance.

The group which conveyed announcement of their indefinite strike in a communiqué signed by Roland Aigbovo and Mustapha Ibrahim, chairman and general secretary of the association, said they took the decision amid the Coronavirus pandemic due to non-implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion, the non-payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, among other issues.

According to the communiqué, the strike is the next step after the 14-day ultimatum earlier issued to the FCTA on August 14, 2020, in which the association listed issues such as the non-implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion, the non-payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, among other issues.

The ARD-FCTA, in the communiqué issued after an emergency meeting on Monday, expressed concern about the attitude of the FCT administration to its plight, and added that the strike would continue until the issues raised were addressed.

“Due to the insensitivity displayed by the Office of the Permanent Secretary, FCT, and widespread agitations among our members in the various FCT hospitals and isolation/treatment centres, we regret to notify the administration and by extension the general public that the association would embark on an indefinite strike action with effect from 8am, 1st September, 2020, until the payment of the COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance is received and the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise implemented,” the communiqué read. “We regret any inconvenience this might cause the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the general public needing healthcare delivery during this period. “We implore the FCT Administration to also look into the other myriads of problems raised in our earlier communication to the administration dated 14th August, 2020, with a view to resolving all pending issues so as to maintain industrial harmony.”

