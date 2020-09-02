Anambra 2021: No individual can produce PDP governorship candidate — Chairman

Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, Chairman OF PDP, Anambra

Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra, on Tuesday said no individual can influence the emergence of its candidates with the returned power structure of the party to the people.

Nwobu told newsmen in Awka on Tuesday that anybody wishing to clinch the ticket of the party should work to earn the trust and support of the greater majority.

The chairman said that 12 aspirants had so far indicated interest to contest the state governorship election on the platform of the party.

He assured that the primary election would be participatory so that only the delegates would determine who would fly the flag.

He said the party had given the aspirants the list of statutory delegates for them to start to work with as nobody, not even the state executive committee, would be able to help them no matter how they loved them.

The chairman thanked the national and zonal leadership of PDP for reaffirming his executive while calling on detractors to stop their antics to distract the leadership.

He said that party leadership at the ward level should desist from working for any aspirant or be seen to be coordinating for anybody as such act would attract disciplinary action.

Nwobu said that there would be a level playing field for all the aspirants.

“We have given delegates’ lists to all persons who are running for governor in Anambra State on our platform.

“This has never happened before. We are bent on ensuring that the right person who is elected by the people wins the ticket of the party for the election,” he said.

Nwobu said his executive had no paymaster and would not be bought over by anybody.

“This executive does not have a paymaster and we do not pander to the whims and caprices of any paymaster. That is why we do not have money to do some of the things we should do in this party.

“Money bags who usually throw money about are not comfortable with us because we are not ready to do their bidding,” he said.

Nwobu listed aspirants who had indicated interest as Dr Harry Oranezi, Ifedi Okwenna, Emeka Azubogu, Valentine Ozigbo and Godwin Maduka, Uche Ekwunife, Obiora Okonkwo, Ike Oligbo, Emeka Etiaba, Godwin Ezeemo, Chuma Nzeribe and Ugochukwu Okeke.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria