Anambra APC leaders ask Buhari to call Ngige to order

By Chioma Gabriel

All Progressives Congress, APC, Local Government Area chapter chairmen from the three senatorial districts of Anambra State alongside state officers and stakeholders of the party have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to nudge Senator Chris Ngige towards opening the party in the state.

The stakeholders in a letter to the president alleged that Dr. Ngige as the leader of the party in the state being the only minister from the state has not shown leadership in carrying the party members along.

The stakeholders in the petition also lamented that since his advent as minister and leader of the party in the state in 2015, that the APC has not won one office from councilor to governor.

The stakeholders who authored the open letter included Hon. Jideofor Ejimofor, APC Zonal Publicity Secretary Anambra North Zone; Emeka Kammelu, APC Chairman, Onitsha South Local Government Area; Chief Gody Offor, APC Chairman, Ekwusigo Local Government Area; Chief Henry Obiokpala, APC Zonal Youth Leader Anambra South and Chief Ugochukwu Egbobe, APC Chairman, Anaocha Local Government Area.

Others who signed the letter included Chief Joseph Molokwu, APC Chairman, Ayamelum LGA and Chief Paul Chuks Umenduka, APC Chairman, Aguata LGA.

They said: “We thank Mr. President for graciously reappointing Senator Dr Chris Ngige as Minister of Labour & Productivity, appointing his wife, Dr Mrs. Evelyn Ngige as Permanent Secretary, Office of Head of Service (Welfare Office); his biological brother Barr Emeka Ngige SAN as Chairman, Council of Legal Education; his elder brother, Chief Edwin Ngige and his maternal uncle Mr. Emma CJ Nwosu as Chairmen of Federal Boards; his biological sister, Barr Bene Nwachukwu (nee Ngige) and his cousin, Uzoma Igbonwa as Members of Board of NACA, amongst others.

“May we sadly inform Mr. President that since registration of All Progressives Congress (APC) on 31st July 2013 by INEC, with Dr. Chris Ngige as its Leader in Anambra State, APC HAS NEVER WON ANY ELECTION anywhere in the state; whether Councillorship, Local Government Chairmanship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate or Governorship.

“It may also interest Mr President to know that the Councilor represented Alor ward (Hon. Minister’s ward), whether elected or appointed since the inception of APC has always been of APGA extraction.

“Same applies to the House Member representing the Minister’s State Constituency. Presently, his Federal Constituency has a PDP House of Reps Member.”

Vanguard