Anambra APC to opposition: You can’t distract us

Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has warned the opposition that no amount of distraction will stop them from winning the 2021 governorship election in the state.

The party was reacting Saturday in Awka, following the purported letter to President Muhammadu Buhari against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige.

In a statement, the State Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife, made available to reporters, the party said the objective of the opposition was to plant bitterness and rancour amongst the hierarchy of the party.

APC maintained that the party was determined to contest and win council polls in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The party said the allegation of marginalisation against Ngige, was another ploy by impostors to distract the party.