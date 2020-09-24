Daily News

Anambra chief arrested for impersonating AIG  

By
0
Post Views: Visits 34

 Nwanosike Onu, Awka

POLICE in Anambra State have arrested one Sir Izuchukwu Nwabueze, a high chief,for allegedly defrauding an Anglican bishop and 10 others of N15 million.

Nwabueze perpetrated the offence by posing as Assistant Inspector-General of Police AIG,  Danmallam Mohammed, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the suspect’s alleged victims a hotelier.

Nwabueze was paraded on Wednesday.

Zonal police spokesperson  Nkeiruka Nwode said the matter was being investigated.

She said AIG Danmallam Mohammed, has told victims of the alleged fraud to report to the zonal police headquarters.

Akume inaugurates 12-man task force to recover unpaid lottery revenue

Previous article

INEC replaces burnt card readers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News