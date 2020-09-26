Anambra lawmakers wade into govt, community land feud

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Public Petitions has expressed worry over impending crises occasioned by land dispute between Ministry of Lands and people of Okpuno in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

The committee raised the concern when both parties appeared before it following a petition by the Counsel to the petitioners, Mike Ikegbunam.

Also at the meeting was former Surveryor General, Ministry of Lands, Surv. Ifeanyi Ajoku who provided necessary explanations as regards the said land in dispute.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Emeka Aforka while receiving copies of survey plan of the land conflict and the gazette, directed both parties to maintain peace over the matter pending its resolution.

He also urged them to submit all necessary documents relating to the land to the committee, assuring its amicable settlement within its legislative powers.

“We urge the Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Burnaventure Enemali to locate the plan number AWK/47 of 3rd May 1995 as contained in the state gazette to enable the committee determine the true positions of issues under contention as well as do justice to the matter,” he added.

Reacting, Enemali expressed confidence over the committee’s capacity to addressing the matter, just as the community’s Counsel, Ikegbunam expressed satisfaction with the committee’s approach to the case.