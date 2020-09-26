‘And they say Boko Haram has been technically defeated?’; Reactions as terrorists attack Zulum again

@Engr_Eminence wrote “Again? With all the final battle that Nigerian army were shouting three months and they were saying Boko Haram commander were begging to surrender. Who is deceiving who self? Or nah me no hear well?”

@DavidObafemi7 “You can imagine ds madness., yet, dey v been technically defeated Face with rolling eyesFace with rolling eyesSmirking faceSmirking faceSmirking face”

@Abbah_Oboh” May their gentle soul rest in perfect peace.This is what happening day and night just like there is no gov, in this country.Terrorism and banditry became prevalent under weak gov,.Its shame for our gov, for failing to eliminate terrorism while Chad with micro military succeeded.”

@RealObande “This Bokohari boiz seem to be stronger and stronger as the govt continue with the propaganda of “we have defeated them”

@NosakhareAghed1 “Hope they catch these attackers soon so they can be rehabilitated for the greater good.mtchew terrorist saving country”

@FrereBruno “The Gov should stop visiting dominated BH LGAs. He knows unsafe areas in his state. He should be called to order by the NA”

@AimThaMachine_ “This is Nigeria. We are very safe. There is rice is Kano. There is Train. Buhari is doing well. Let’s give him 3rd term na Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy”

@peteregwuatu “repentant boko haram” is being released into the society and when some Nigerians come out to protest, the same policemen are the ones that would end up shooting at the protesters. Man walkingMan walkingMan walking”

@DrBobga “Not only that .Benue state governor called fie amnesty and the guys came out of the bush and they were killed and Lable as headsmen what a country now see what the real rebel are doing in Borno”

@BellaPatra2 “Whenever I hear/read news like thiis, I keep wondering why the president has refused to change all the service Chiefs. Let new ones come in and let’s see if things will get better.”

@Faith06795797 “Technically defeated! Since Buhari dont want to offload the Service Chiefs this is what you will continue seeing. Thank God ZULUM is saved.”

@adekunleoyedel1 “Again? Maybe these heartless terrorists would be taken more seriously when they attack Buhari. Because he seems to be enjoying his surreptitious relationship with them, with endless government’s offers of nourishments of ‘appeasements’ and lifelines.”

