Andrew McDowell and Mairead McGuinness candidates for commissioner role

The Cabinet is considering Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as candidates to replace Phil Hogan at the European Commission.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will not be one of the Government’s nominees for the role of European Commissioner.

The Cabinet held an incorporeal meeting before lunch on Friday where the names of the two nominees were discussed by Ministers.

The Government is set to submit the names of two candidates to replace Phil Hogan to the European Commission on Friday.

Mr Hogan resigned as Ireland’s EU commissioner after controversy over his attendance at an Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden, Co Galway and his movements in the country during his visit to Ireland.

President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen asked Ireland to submit the names of a woman and a man, in accordance with her priority of pursuing gender balance in the commission.

What role in the EU Commission Ireland’s replacement for Phil Hogan will get depends on the “competences” of the names put forward, the executive has said.