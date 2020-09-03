Angola: Agriculture Minister Clarifies Death of Cattle From Chad

Luanda — Angola’s minister of Agriculture and Fisheries António Francisco de Assis Wednesday said technical errors related to restocking process of the animals were the cause of the deaths of 105, out of the 1,500 cattle from Chad.

António Francisco de Assis was speaking to the press after his visit to Camabatela, northern Cuanza Norte province.

Among the factors that contributed to the deaths of the livestock, happened in April, he cited the lack of adequate infrastructure in the farms, medicine shortage and lack of scientific systems for the animal’s quarantine.

Other factors include the lack of methodologies, training, strictness and responsibility by cattle breeders.

“We have serious structural problems in the country, such as the lack of medicines, vaccines, laboratory and veterinarians. But we are working on correcting the mistakes”, the minister stressed.

The head of the Provincial Department of the Institute of Veterinary Service in Cuanza Norte, Joao Alfredo, has confirmed that the death of animals started shortly after their arrival in the region, after having observed a lockdown period in Quiminha agribusiness complex in Luanda, where they underwent laboratory tests to assess their health condition.

As part of the Camabatela Highlands Cattle Restocking Programme and a deal signed with Chad, Angola started to receive in March this year the first 5,000 head of cattle of a total of 75,000 that will be delivered along the eight coming years, to settle down a Usd 100 million debt.