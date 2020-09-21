Angola: Govt Reiterates Strict Covid-19 Measures in Churches

Luanda — Ministry of Health (MINSA) has recommended strict preventive measures against Covid-19 during the church services.

Churches resumed their activity on Saturday (September 19) in Luanda.

Church services and worships, with large gatherings, had been banned from March this year, in the light of the State of Emergency, as part of measure to contain the spread of virus.

The return of the activities comes in compliance of the last Presidential Decree on the Public Calamity Situation, in force since 09 September.

The decree imposes stricter biosafety measures inside the temples.

Measures include creation of biosafety conditions to meet the health authorities’ demand.

Churches are also required to provide hygiene equipments to ensure the hand washing, use of face masks, inside and outside the temple.

The Health Authorities also recommends measurement of body temperature and 50% capacity of the place when held indoors.

“The disease is not very friendly with the people. People should observe social distancing, defined capacity and biosafety measures”, said Franco Mufinda, Secretary of State for Public Health.