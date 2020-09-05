Angola: Polio Vaccination to Reach Over 400,000 Children

Huambo — At least 431,088 children, under five years of age, will be immunised against polio in the province of Huambo from this Saturday until the 12th September, after 24 new cases of infantile paralysis have been discovered in the last eight months in this region of the Central Highlands.

These data were made public this Friday at the opening of the campaign for the full vaccination of polio, measles and the administration of “vitamin A”, whose ceremony was chaired by the Vice-Governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector, José Cornélio.

According to the authorities, 431,088 children are to be vaccinated against polio in this comprehensive campaign, while 401,800 will be given “vitamin A”, 90 percent of the 500,000 controlled in the 11 municipalities of Huambo province, according to the 2014 population census.

Nearly 192,559 children will also be immunised against measles in the municipalities of Bailundo, Ukuma, Cachiungo, Caála and Huambo, where a total of 39 cases have already been registered.

The immunisation programme will take place over eight days in the fixed posts set up in the health units and population centres to block these diseases in the 11 municipalities of Huambo.

To that end, the local Health Directorate has a total of 836,630 doses of polio vaccination, between injectable and oral, 126,920 doses of measles and 401,800 doses of “vitamin A” for the reinforcement of the epidemiological situation, aimed at guaranteeing public health and the well-being of the communities in that district.