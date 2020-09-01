Angola: Sonangol Puts Hotel Florence On Sale

Luanda — Public oil company Sonangol has opened a public tender for the sale of Hotel Florence, a three-star hotel located in Luanda, an act that happens under the programme for the privatization of state assets and divestment outside its “core business”.

The deadline for submitting applications is 16 October, at 11 am, according to the announcement published in last Monday’s edition of daily newspaper Jornal de Angola.

The tender for the purchase of Hotel Florence, located in the Talatona region, is open to national and foreign bidders.

The submission of proposals by the candidates runs until the 4th of December.

For provisional guarantee, Sonangol is demanding 60.000 US dollars or the equivalent in kwanzas at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

This is the second hotel owned by Sonangol being put up for sale in less than a week, after the five-star Hotel Convention of Talatona , an undertaking whose construction cost more than 200 million dollars. In addition to these two investments, Sonangol opened also the tender for the sale of assets and stakes in the tourism sector, after in January it placed six companies with headquarters in Angola, Portugal, the United States and France in the private sphere.