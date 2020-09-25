Another DSS Official, Muktar Modibbo, Killed By Gunrunners Following Compromised Operation

Another official of the Department of State Services (DSS) attached to the Plateau State Command, Barrister Muktar Modibbo, has been killed.

Barr. Modibbo died after armed men in a gun-smuggling ring opened fire on him and other officers during an operation.

The incident occurred during a raid on the criminals’ hideout in Shendam Local Government Area of the state, a top security source told SaharaReporters.

It was gathered that the gunrunners, who supply illicit weapons to sinister groups that perpetuate violence within the state, were initially traced to Qu’anpan Local Government Area by the DSS but the operation ended in futility after it was discovered that the intel had leaked to the gunrunners, who then swiftly changed location.

The security source further said that after receiving new intelligence that the arms smugglers were in Shendam, a team was constituted to burst their operation.

The operation was, however, met with heavy shooting from the criminals, who were well equipped with sophisticated firearms and seemed to have had prior intel about the raid.

The resulting gunfire led to the death of Modibbo.

“They (gunrunners) also took his weapon, a Galil Automatic Rifle, and a few other things,” the source added.

Until his death, Barr. Modibbo worked with the legal department of the DSS.

His friends have since taken to social media to mourn him.

