Another Ivorian tragedy loading

By Tatalo Alamu

And whilst we are still on the subject of the travails of the nation-state paradigm imposed on the continent by former colonial masters, it is meet to look at the problem from a metaphysical angle. The question must now be broached whether Africa is wedded by some remorseless and ineluctable destiny to permanent political instability and economic underdevelopment. Is Africa cursed?

After almost a decade of relative political stability and quiet economic recovery, Ivory Coast seems to be back to its bad old ways. All the years its president, Allasane Dramane Quattara, spent in the west as an international civil servant have not inculcated in him the true habits of liberal democracy, which include respect for constitution and rigidly delimited tenure.

Having railroaded a weak and doddering Ivorian judiciary to endorse his right to run for a third term which had been prohibited by the constitution, the road is now clear for the former IMF chieftain to remain in power for another five years. But the Ivorian opposition is having none of this. Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister who was a rebel leader before laying down his arms, has vowed that there would be no election in the country if he is not a candidate.

In such circumstances, one can only expect the worst case scenario while hoping for the best possible outcome. It will be recalled that Quattara himself came to power after a brief civil war. Having been defeated by a country-wide coalition backing Quattara, Laurent Gbagbo clung viciously to power until he was smoked out of an underground shelter by a French special unit with his mistress famously dishabille .

For a long time, Quattara himself had been repeatedly denied a shot at the presidency on the grounds that he was the son of immigrants from Burkina Faso, despite having served as prime minister to the nation’s founding father, the old lion of Yamoussoukro, Felix Houphouet-Boigny and having been widely adulated as the nation’s leading international civil servant.

If this looming chaos and anarchy is Allasane Quattara’s parting gift to a nation that has treated him with kindness and courtesy despite question marks on his genealogy, then the bigger question mark ought to be reserved for the mental stability of the Ivorian president.

Barack Obama once famously averred that while strong leaders are important for the growth and stability of any nation, strong institutions are even more important. The problem is that strong institutions are driven and valorized by strong visionary leadership. One can imagine what would have been the fate of modern America as the bastion of liberal democracy had George Washington succumbed to the temptation to become the founding democratic monarch of the new nation.

The African continent is littered with autocratic geriatrics who have little regard for legacy or constitution. If Quattara manages to pull off this arrant illegality, he is welcome to the club. If not, it is all but certain that the Gbagbo treatment awaits him at the International Criminal Court in Hague.