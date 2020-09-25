Another man dupes Amotekun applicants

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State government has announced the arrest of another man for allegedly defrauding persons seeking recruitment into the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Adeyemi Agboola who owns a cybercafé along Durbar Stadium Road, Oyo town was allegedly caught on Wednesday with 11 fake recruitment forms which he was reportedly selling to mostly unlettered applicants at N500 per copy, with the promise of helping land the job job.

One of the victims said he could not tell the difference between the fake and authentic application forms until he was caught with it at the screening venue.

Commandant of the Amotekun operations in the state, Colonel Olayanju Olayinka said the suspect has been handed over to “the appropriate prosecuting security agency to serve as a deterrence to others”.