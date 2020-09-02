Another Nigerian pastor kicks against CAMA implementation

Suleman Johnson of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide has joined the group of Nigerian clerics who are kicking against the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, especially as it applies to churches.

Since August 7 when President Muhammadu Buhari signed the CAMA bill into law, many Nigerian christian leaders have condemned the law.

The law makes provision for religious bodies and charity organisations to be regulated by the registrar of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister.

Under the new law, church trustees can be replaced “if they (officials) reasonably believe there has been mismanagement, misconduct or fraud to protect its property in the public interest”.

‘‘The CAMA act is a diabolic and evil intended act. It says they can change the board of trustees and no court can upturn it. Why will I respect an act that does not respect the law?,’’ Mr Suleiman said in a live telecast.

He also said church leaders in the U.S. and London have been funded by their government and even given lifeline especially during the COVID pandemic “while Nigerian churches are left to their own fate”.

The apostle, who started Omega Fire Ministries in 2004, expressed displeasure about the situation of things.

‘‘Somebody will say in America, in London, the government regulates charity organisations. That’s true. I should tell you what happens in America, I should tell you what happens in London. We have about eight churches in London, we have about 30 in America so I should tell you what works there. In America and London, a charity organization can collect grants from the government. They’ll apply for grants, and the government will fund them.

‘‘In this last pandemic in America, I know churches who got $80,000, $100,000, supported by the government. When you support charity organisations, you have the right to regulate them. Is it this country we will apply for a hundred million and the government will give us? If you give us, you can regulate us. We are not anti-government.

“Some weeks ago, I paid N4.6 million as tax. I paid to my state government. They taxed me and I paid. Oh, you’re surprised? You’re believing all those nonsense you see on social media that pastors are eating tithes? If we open our mouths and talk about what happens behind the scene.”

‘How pastors make their money’

The 49-year-old cleric also revealed how Nigerian pastors make their money.

Mr Suleman maintained that their monies are not ill gotten.

‘‘All these men of God you’re mentioning, Oyedepo, Baba Adeboye, how are they rich? I’ll tell you. The people who they invested in years ago are the ones now taking care of them. I am just telling you how pastors get money. There are people I raised up sixteen years ago, I trained them in school, did everything for them and today, they are taking care of me.

‘‘You say I should reject what they are giving me? They swear for me? There are some of you now, who I am supporting and taking care of. In the next five, six, seven years, God blesses you legitimately, won’t you take care of me? This is the secret to pastors’ wealth.

‘‘The tithes and offerings that come from this church are used for diesel. This last time when there was a lockdown was my best time because I saved a lot of money. There were no members to ask me for money, there were no members to ask me for rent. I was just enjoying myself.

“The very Sunday they opened church, four million naira left me. We’re helping. There are some pastors that are ‘eating’ money, that’s their business.”

Amidst the CAMA crisis, influential Nigerian Christian cleric, Enoch Adeboye, met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Also at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari. It is not clear what was discussed at the meeting.

The Nigerian government has, however, repeatedly said the CAMA law was not targeted at churches.