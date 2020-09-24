Another photographer accused of publishing a book of nude pictures of models WITHOUT their consent

A week after Emily Ratajkowski slammed photographer Jonathan Leder for, among other things, publishing a book of nude images of her without her consent, another photographer is facing similar accusations from a model who says that he is planning to publish a nude photo of her despite her protests.

Paulina Keamy, 26, told Diet Prada that though she signed a release when she posed for photographer David Paul Larson in 2016, she was ‘uncomfortable’ during the shoot yet felt powerless to speak up.

Now, Keamy says, Larson has told her that one of the photos is set to run in his next book — and though she told him that she did not grant permission to run her naked image, he appears to be planning to go forward with it anyway.

Consent: Paulina Keamy, 26, claims photographer David Paul Larson (left) is planning to publish a nude photo of her in a book without her permission

Regrettable: She told Diet Prada she posed for him in 2016 and felt ‘uncomfortable’. Various images from the book are seen in an Instagram post shared by Diet Prada

In a new Diet Prada Instagram post, Keamy said she she had first agreed to pose nude for Larson after her contacted her on Instagram in 2016, feeling bolstered by his attention because he had already worked with Adriana Lima and Lucky Blue Smith

‘I wanted to work with him because I saw he was shooting girls from agencies I wanted to be signed with,’ she said. ‘I thought his interest in shooting me was confirmation that I was good enough to be signed to these agencies too.’

But during the shoot, Keamy felt unsure and uncomfortable.

‘While shooting, he would say things like, “What is sexy to you? Now, show me.” I didn’t know what this meant. I continued to pose as I normally would and he would stop and ask me again, “What is sexy to you?” I could tell he wanted me to be doing more of *something* but I wasn’t sure what it was,’ she said.

He soon started getting partially in the photos himself, putting his feet in the frame — something she’d never experienced before.

Receipts: He reached out to tell her a photo of her would be in his book, and she told him it ‘really bums me out’ and she’s ‘ashamed’ she did nude shoots

She said it ‘sucks’ that her naked body will be printed in a book and she has no say in it

‘I was asked to stand in front of the mirror with him next to me and was told to “direct” him into different poses as I snapped mirror pictures of the both of us,’ she said.

‘Sensing my confusion he showed me examples of previous models and how they directed him — putting their hand on his shoulder, using his arms to obstruct parts of their body in the mirror, arching their backs against him. It felt like his way of portraying ownership. Me — vulnerable and so insignificant to the point that I am level with his feet. It was like some weird power play.’

After, she called her boyfriend, crying. She said she ‘hated’ that she didn’t feel empowered to speak up and tell him he was making her ‘uncomfortable.’

Now, years later, Keamy has another job and assumed the regretful experiences of her modeling days — including this one in particular — were behind her.

But last week, Larson contacted her and said he was working on a book and would include her image.

‘You’re in my next book btw,’ he told her in an Instagram DM, which she shared with Diet Prada.

Deliberately misunderstanding: She said she didn’t understand why he’d print a photo of a woman who didn’t want him to, and he responded by thanking her for ‘understanding’

Not OK: She told him clearly that she did not give him permission and called it ‘gross’ that he would publish anyway

She asked which one, but he didn’t directly answer.

‘Honestly, that really bums me out, she wrote back. ‘I’m assuming it’s a nude photo and I am forever so ashamed that I did nude shoots when I was 19/20/21 for no reason other than wanting validation.

‘I know that once photos are taken they technically belong to the photographer (a problem in itself) but it sucks that now, 3/4/5 years later as a 26 year old adult in a long term relationship working a proper job, that a book with a photo of my naked body is being printed and I don’t have any consent in the matter.’

Larson said he understood, but she ‘did give written and verbal consent’ when they worked together, and ‘it’s a huge investment of time and energy for me to not be able to use photographs years after they were shot.’

Keamy replied: ‘On a human level, I don’t know why you would want to use old photos of girls you’ve shot when they deeply to not [want] you to.

‘You shoot hundreds of girls who would probably be thrilled to have their naked bodies published in a book. Whatever — I know how this works so please at least do not include/change my name and I’ll just hope and pray that someday the mistakes I made in my late teens/early twenties eventually stop following me.’

Blocked: He then blocked her and set his account to private

Ignoring her concerns, Larson wrote back: ‘Thank you for understanding and I will not be using any names in the book.’

‘To be clear,’ she said back, ‘you do not have my understanding nor do I give you permission to use my photos and formally request here and now that you do not use them for your book or otherwise. This is MY NAKED BODY — how is this even up for debate?

When he didn’t respond for hours, she said she was ‘done giving you opportunities to make the right decision here.’

‘I feel extremely sad for my younger self and for every other girl who has collaborated with you and naively believed you would respect their decisions pertaining to THEIR OWN BODIES.

‘This is gross. I pray your name never pops up in any other impressionable young woman’s inbox ever again.’

Some time after the last message, Larson blocked Keamyand set his account to private.

Though she may not have gotten her way on her photo’s appearance in the book, Keamy said she hopes that things can still change in the modeling industry.

‘I hope we are able to progress to a point where a contractual agreement between model and photographer exists to enforce a routine re-signing of model release forms to ensure the model has protection as their life evolves,’ she said.

‘I think this would be in the best interest of developing positive and trusting relationships between creatives.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to both Paulina Keamy and David Paul Larson for this story. Keamy declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Emily Ratajkowski, 29, made headlines when she wrote an essay for The Cut accusing photographer Jonathan Leder of sexually assaulting her during a nude shoot at his home in the Catskills in 2012 and then publishing her nude images in a book despite her protests.

The model said she remembers Leder’s fingers suddenly being inside of her while they were sitting on his couch after she drank copious amounts of wine during the shoot, despite only being 20 at the time.

She also slammed him for publishing $80 book of nude photos of her, titled ‘Emily Ratajkowski,’ years after their shoot in the Catskills.

The model recalled being ‘livid and frantic’ after learning of the book’s publication, saying she was afraid of what it could do to her reputation as an actress. She explained that she had been warned to ‘shy away from being “sexy” in order to be taken seriously.’

Ratajkowski contacted her lawyer, who sent a cease-and-desist letter to Leder and the gallery that was planning to exhibit his images of her to coincide with the release of the book.

‘My lawyer argued that Jonathan had no right to use the images beyond their agreed-upon usage,’ she said. ‘When I agreed to shoot with Jonathan, I had consented only for the photos to be printed in the magazine they were intended for.’

Controversy: In 2016, Leder published a book of nude photos of Ratajkowski that were taken during the shoot, which the model and actress slammed as a ‘violation’

However, the gallery went to the New York Times with a signed release that gave Leder the rights to publish the images in whatever capacity he saw fit.

Ratajkowski maintains that she never signed a release, and her agent who arranged the shoot — who no longer works in the industry — also insists she didn’t sign anything on her behalf.

But despite her lawyer’s insistence that the signed model release ‘must have been forged,’ Ratajkowski was advised that pursuing a lawsuit against Leder and the gallery that eventually exhibited his work, would be ‘fruitless,’ and incredibly costly — which, she said, she couldn’t afford.

‘The problem with justice, or even the pursuit of justice, in the U.S. is that it costs. A lot,’ she explained. ‘For the four days of letters and calls for which I had enlisted my lawyer’s services, I’d racked up a bill of nearly $8,000. And while I did have fame, I didn’t have the kind of money I’d told Jonathan I hoped to have one day.

‘I’d heard from friends that Jonathan was a rich kid who had never needed a paycheck in his life. My dad was a high-school teacher; my mom was an English teacher. I had no one in my life to swoop in and help cover the costs.’

She was also informed that a successful lawsuit would not necessarily prevent the publication of the books, but only give her the opportunity to try and claim some of the profits from their sale.

Follow up: Leder has since published multiple versions of the book, including a special linen-bound edition (left) that was released in 2019 and a copy of first editions (right)

Leder has since published multiple editions of the book through his company, Imperial Publishing, while also sharing several ‘unseen’ Polaroids of Ratajkowski on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted following the publication of the model’s essay.

When contacted by The Cut, Leder denied Ratajkowski’s allegations, telling the publication that they were ‘too tawdry and childish to respond to.’

Referring to nude and topless shoots that Ratajkowski has done in the years since he worked with her, Leder continued: ‘You do know who we are talking about right? This is the girl that was naked in Treats! magazine, and bounced around naked in the Robin Thicke video at that time.

‘You really want someone to believe she was a victim?’

In a statement made to DailyMail.com, Leder also denied Ratajkowski’s claims about the shoot, saying: ‘Ms. Ratajkowski’s allegations are totally false. I feel bad for her that she is at the point in her career where she has to resort to tactics like this to gain press and publicity. It is shameful.

‘I think it is also shameful for [New York Magazine] to publish such sordid and tawdry and unsubstantiated allegations against anyone.’