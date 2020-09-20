Anthony Abak Poro: Why I am rescuing youths from the streets

Anthony Abakporo is a social reformer who is passionate about the future of young people. In this encounter with YETUNDE OLADEINDE, he asserts that the youths are the future of any society. Unfortunately, a number of young people have resorted to crime and other vices.

The youths, it is said, are the future of any society. Unfortunately, a number of young people have resorted to crime and other vices, taking short-cuts and believing these would take them to the economic promise land. Anthony Abakporo is one of such young people, who got caught-up in the web crime but lucky to rediscover himself early enough.

Recalling how the streets exposed and almost destroyed him before a 360-degree turnaround that has seen him rescuing and transforming lives of young people lost in the throes drugs and crime through his NGO, United Breed Foundation, Abakporo said, “Yes, I did drugs and alcohol. I wasn’t really into women but had few women friends. I loved drinks far more than women. The lifestyle I was into was too bad that if I’d added women, I would have had several baby mamas. I had a son outside wedlock in 2009 September and, thankfully, got born again December 31st 2009.”

Asked what inspires him, Abakporo said, “Life as founder is very tasking but so far, I am enjoying it. The Holy Spirit of God inspires what I do.”

That Spirit of God and enthusiasm has seen Abakporo and his team going to the streets to rescue youths caught up in drugs, alcohol, gambling and other harmful vices.

“We talk to them about the dangers of ending up frustrated in life. Presently, we are on the rehabilitation of a rapper who went by the name, Lyrical Undertaker. But today he doesn’t want to be called by that name because he is born again. His name is Seyi; we found him on the street in Festac Town, frustrated. He was one of the rappers in Tony Tetuila’s Omode Meta shere. He also worked closely with Paul Play Dairo. As we speak, Paul Play is on his case trying to get him an apartment.”

“We fed him every day with the word of God that transforms any dead mind and meals too. Now he is so changed that people who knew him on the streets of Festac marvel. He is no longer under the influence of alcohol or any vice. In fact, Paul Play Dairo saw a video of him and requested a video call with him. After their conversation, Paul credited our account with N30,000 for his upkeep, pending when he would open a barbers shop for him and get him accommodation.”

As a way of keeping younger people busy and away from these vices, Abakporo has a free ICT programme and runs a football competition. “We assemble them at our meeting point to begin the transformation process. We have also gotten jobs for some of them – those that we believe are employable, while we work on others.”

Asked how this line of work has impacted his life, Abakporo said, “I can’t do without loving people. That is who I am and it is very conspicuous in my thoughts and actions. I don’t think I have been influenced differently.”

On what advise he would give to the government on youth empowerment, the young man said, “Human resources is greater than natural resources, and needs service at Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA). On that fateful day, Rev Yomi Kasali was preaching and taking us through real life experiences. He spoke on evangelism and how that’s the major assignment of every Christian.”

That message transformed his life and inspired him. “The scriptures that were read on that day hit me hard. I just couldn’t hold back the fire and it took me through a number of things that I needed to do to transform lives, lives that were wasting in the streets.”

He began thinking of ways of reaching out to the increasing number of young people stranded on the streets, clueless about the future and in need of help and direction. “For at least two weeks, I was ashamed to preach; the idea just came and went. Then the D-day came one faithful day. That day, I boarded a bus from Orile to Ojuelegba and the inspiration I had been waiting for came and it laid the foundation for so many other things to come.”

That was in year 2010 and Abakporo has not looked back since then.

The discussion moved to the challenges encountered and he immediately recalled a personal disaster which almost set him back at a point.

“I am a professional dry-cleaner and it is something that I am really passionate about. To make it a thriving business, I put in a lot into it. Unfortunately I have gone through a lot in that business.”

One of his survival strategies was to understand the details of the job like the back on his hands and put the customers’ need as a priority.

He also went a step further by understanding every skill as well as producing the items required for smooth production. I produce my soaps, local stain remover, bleach and perfumes. I produced all that and it was very interesting going through the rudiments when I went to learn how to make them”.

His beautiful wife, he says, is his strong pillar of support. “My wife also knows how to produce all these too but we once suffered a big setback in the business. On the 25th of December 2018 at about 5am, my landlord called me that the place was on fire.”

According to him, he jumped out of bed, dashed to the place and was devastated at the ruins that stared back at him. “I lost millions in terms of people’s clothes that got burnt beyond recognition. A major fashion designer pardoned me; his items were worth about 1.2 million naira. It was a great surprise. He said he did that because I am a good man. I had to sort out the other damages through faith in Christ and that gave me the boldness to give funds to the United Breeds project.”

That incident took him back to point zero but he was not deterred. “Satan wanted to slow me down but I just didn’t give up. I, however, learnt a lot from that incident. It made me think out of the box and became far better than I was.”

That was not all. “After the fall, I was determined to get back on track again. Now, I have added two other businesses.”

Losing his parents early in life has also helped him adjust to the many challenges of life. “I am 100% Street in mind because I lost my parents too early and I am the first son of five siblings. The street schooled me.”

Now, you want to know about his educational background, and he takes you into another phase of his life. “I am still in school and I’ll tell you that I am studying life. Academically, I left the four walls of education in 1996 when my parents died. I was just 15 years old. I tried going back to school to study but somehow, it wasn’t working for me. The truth of the matter is that I had a lot of responsibilities to think of and other distractions.”

After conquering the odds, he decided to invest in books to get the knowledge he missed in the formal system. “Here, I saw the wellspring of education in my quest and hunger for knowledge. I became erudite as I studied some good books. I read a lot and I still love to read till date. Thank God for soft copies this days that helps me regularly upgrade my mental capacity and it has given me general knowledge.”

He added: “I am seen as cognoscenti by many in several fields. I have run a big business as general manager, which turned over N5 million in one branch; that’s aside other branches, until I resigned to start my own business. People still consult me because I have business knowledge like Cosmos Maduka (Coscharis) who never went to school. He stopped at primary 3. I am a business pundit; I can turn 200k to an empire in 20 years.”