Anti-Cultism bill passes first reading in Nasarawa Assembly

Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed into first reading ‘A Bill for a Law to Make Provision for the Prohibition of Secret Cult and Similar Activities in the state and for Other Purposes Connected Therewith’.

Speaker of the house, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this after the sponsor of the bill, Hon Ibrahim Agah Muluku (APC-Nasarawa Eggon East) moved a motion for the bill to scale first reading.

The motion was seconded by Hon Ibrahim Alkali (APC-Lafia North) during the house proceedings yesterday in Lafia.

The speaker then slated October 12th, 2020.for the second reading of the bill.

The bill is among other things to check and prohibits activities of cultism in the state.

This according to the sponsor of the bill is to put an end to the activities of cultists and other related matters which has become a serious source of concern in the state.