Anxiety in Ondo as thugs lay siege to State Assembly

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Political thugs have laid siege to the Ondo State House of Assembly, causing anxiety across the state capital.

Their surprised presence as early as 7:30 am Monday morning, Vanguard gathered was to prevent the nine suspended lawmakers that the court quashed their suspension last week from resuming.

Nine lawmakers were suspended by the Assembly for refusing to sign the impeachment notice served on the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Numbering about 100, the thugs manned the main gate of the Assembly complex with their vehicles parked along the road leading to the complex.

The timely intervention of police detectives, however, prevented the thugs from entering into the complex as they mounted barricades at the entrance of the complex.

