Anxiety in Osun as hoodlums kill man, raze building over land dispute

By Shina Abubakar

There was anxiety in Iloba Village via Erin-Osun in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State as land dispute led to arson and murder in the village.

It was gathered that some hoodlums invaded the village while the local government surveyor, in the company of other officials, was working on disputed land in the area.

The hoodlums, led by me Saheed Tanfeani were said to have invaded the village located along Egbedi road and shot Tairu Badmus, 50 while working on the land.

The hoodlums according to sources also set many buildings on fire to send signal to others who might want to return to the disputed land.

The disputed land, a community source, disclosed was proposed site for a housing scheme planned by Erin-Osun community.

The State’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident saying a suspect, Ibrahim Olaniran had been arrested while a manhunt has been launched against the fleeing others.

She said the deceased body has been deposited at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital Osogbo.

She said, “one Saheed was shot dead while he was working on disputed land with a Surveyor. The police have visited the scene and five expended cartridges were recovered from the scene. Our men arrested one Ibraheem Olaniran while an intensive manhunt is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects.

The corpse of Saheed have been deposited in Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for post mortem. We have beefed up security in those areas to prevent retaliation attacks”, she added.

When contacted, the monarch of Iloba, Oba Gbadamonsi Ajibola alleged that Erin-Osun community mobilised to his community to perpetuate the evil crime.

He the action was borne out of envy as the Osun state government had concluded plans to elevate his stool as a part two monarch, contrary to their expectations.

He urged the state government to investigate the incident and bring culprit to justice to avoid bloodshed in the communities.

He, however, disclosed that he does not know those that attack surveyor and his team along Erin/Egbedi road.



Subsequently, Counsel to the Erin Community, Chief Abdulfatia Abdulsalam, refuted the claim that residents of Erin-Osun community razed houses in Iloba Community.

According to him, “we did not raze any house in Iloba village neither do we destroy any farmland. Those that were attacked were working on the land of Erin where we wanted to build Erin Housing Scheme. We did not encroach on any land”.

