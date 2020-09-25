Any Strike Action Will Worsen Nigeria’s Economy, NGF Tells Organised Labour

NGF Vice Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has cautioned the organised labour against embarking on industrial action.

The warning was contained in a communique issued on Friday by the NGF Vice Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Tambuwal argued that any plan to down tools will worsen the currently deteriorating economic situation of the country brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On the call for national strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Forum believes that the labour unions should exercise caution on the call for strike action, noting that any strike action will worsen the currently deteriorating economic situation of the country brought by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the communique partly read.

“While expressing concern over the call for national strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Forum members suggested the provision of a cushioning arrangement to ameliorate the effect of subsidy removal.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE