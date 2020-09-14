Anyone refusing to wear a mask is made to dig GRAVES for Covid-19 victims as punishment in East Java

By Joe Davies For Mailonline

Face mask rebels in east Java have been ordered to dig graves for coronavirus victims as punishment.

Eight people who refused to wear face masks in Gresik regency were made to dig graves at a public cemetery in Ngabetan village.

The people being punished did not participate in funeral services but two were assigned to dig each grave.

Cerme district head Suyono said: ‘There are only three available grave diggers at the moment, so I thought I might as well put these people to work with them.

Grave diggers wearing coronavirus face masks prepare for a funeral at Pondok Rangon Public Cemetery in east Jakarta

As the number of residents exposed to more and more victims fell back, the number of burrows left for the bodies of Covid-19 patients at this burial site is only around 1,100 burrows

A funeral officer rests in a special area for coronavirus victims’ bodies in Pondok Rangon Public Cemetery, East Jakarta, on Friday

‘Hopefully this can create a deterrent against further violations,’ he told Tribun News on Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 cases is continuing to rise in Cerme, prompting the village to strengthen safety measures.

Residents who ignore the new protocols are subject to fines or community service as punishment by law.

Indonesia saw its coronavirus case count rise by 3,636 yesterday, taking its total number of cases to since the pandemic began up to 218,382.

Workers dig holes at a burial site for victims of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Jakarta on September 11

Indonesia’s coronavirus death toll stands at 8,723 but true numbers of infected and deceased are estimated to be significantly higher due to a comparative lack of testing in the country

Jakarta has seen the highest number of cases since the pandemic began at 54,220, while east Java has seen 38,088.

The country’s death toll stands at 8,723 but true numbers of infected and deceased are estimated to be significantly higher due to a comparative lack of testing in the country.

Nadi bin Eji, who works in at one of the two cemeteries in Jakarta where coronavirus victims are buried said 2,600 burials have taken place in eight new plots since the beginning of pandemic.

The Pondok Ranggon cemetery told ABC: ‘Last week we buried 201 people with COVID protocols.’

He on burials from 7am until almost midnight for the last week and said he feels ‘worried’ his neighbours think he could spread coronavirus to the wider community.