APC, heal thyself

Lawal Ogienagbon

Can two walk together, except they be agreed? – Amos 3:3

AS it is in the spiritual realm, so it is in politics. Spiritually, those who share the same faith and belief band together. They hold fellowship and meetings where they seek God’s face, with the belief that the fervent prayer of the righteous will be answered speedily. In the outside world, two can also only walk together if they have a common interest. This is moreso in politics where the interest must be the same for two or more to walk together.

The truism in this biblical declaration was brought home in last Saturday’s governorship contest in Edo State, where the internal crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) cost the party the election. APC went into the polls divided, and the rift was obvious despite all efforts to paper the crack. The party had everything to win the election, but it did not put its house in order. Its leaders were more interested in muscle flexing than to forget their differences and work for the common good of the party.

Despite the crisis, APC was still sure of winning the election. Its confidence was buoyed by its belief that the people were for APC and would forever be. This could be true to a certain extent. Former Governor Adams Oshiomhole who made Governor Godwin Obaseki his successor in 2016 is a veteran of many battles. He fought in the court to become governor in 2008 and after assuming office, he deposed the political godfathers in the state who held sway in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is an irony that Obaseki, who was reelected governor on Saturday on PDP platform, claimed that he fell out with Oshiomhole because the former governor had turned to a godfather overnight.

Whether true or not, the appellation stuck and with that, Obaseki got many sympathisers. His fellow APC governors, many of who never wanted Oshiomhole as their national chairman ab initio, sided with Obaseki and thus the bitter battle which cost APC the Edo governorship seat was born. The reason for the crisis cannot be divorced from the 2023 presidential ambition of some of the governors who are serving a second term. These governors cannot stand Oshiomhole who they see as constituting a stumbling block to their ambition.

They and some former governors who failed in their bid to install their successors in their states know Oshiomhole to be strong willed. Since Oshiomhole cannot be dictated to, they believe that he must go for them to have their way in the party. So when the Oshiomhole and Obaseki feud started in Benin, the Edo State capital, they cashed in on it to carry out their well hatched plan. With the late Mallam Abba Kyari working for them at the Villa, they used President Muhammadu Buhari’s name at will to get their way within the party.

Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau) as well as Senators Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha and Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, who are former governors of Ogun, Imo and Rivers states see nothing good in Oshiomhole because they perceive him as former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu’s man. These governors and former governors believe that they should be in control of APC and where that is not possible, they want to dictate what happens. It was to avoid being accused of being overbearing that Oshiomhole kept his distance from the Government House in Benin as soon as Obaseki assumed office.

As a former labour leader and governor, he knew that two captains cannot be in a ship. Yet, his relocation to Abuja as APC national chairman did not help matters. He kept on getting reports of how Obaseki was treating party members who worked for the governor’s election four years ago. The governor shunned all entreaties to court the party members. When these people could became frustrated, many of them moved to join Oshiomhole in Abuja. The anti-Oshiomhole camp was happy. With an ally like Obaseki, members of the group had Oshiomhole where they wanted him. The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when Obaseki caused the House of Assembly to be inaugurated at night with only five of the 24 members-elect on June 18, last year. Four others later joined the five, bringing their number to nine.

Even with that figure, they are still in the minority. Obaseki’s cup was full and he was denied a second term ticket by APC. He and his group blamed Oshiomhole for the action, which was taken by organs set up by the party. Though, it can be said that as chairman, Oshiomhole could have influenced that action. The question is did Obaseki did leave him with any other choice? In his desperation then, Obaseki ran to the President at the Villa and Tinubu in Lagos for help to get the party’s ticket. He eventually defected to PDP on which platform he won on Saturday. The election was APC’s to lose as pundits never gave Obaseki and PDP a chance. But it turned out that the bookmakers were wrong.

Fate smiled on Obaseki. It was not only fate that was at work. APC too helped him to win against its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who did better in the 2016 election against the same Obaseki. There is no gainsaying the fact that APC’s topnotch did not support Ize-Iyamu wholeheartedly. The anti-Oshiomhole camp never accepted him as the party’s candidate despite being directed by the President to support him after his candidacy was affirmed at the extraordinary meeting of the party’s national executive committee at the Villa in June. It was at the meeting that Oshiomhole was removed as the party’s chairman and the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee constituted. Oshiomhole took his removal in his strides and returned home to drum up support for Ize-Iyamu.

He was in the thick of the campaign, moving from one village to the other with the candidate. Unfortunately, the support of the party’s governors which matters most in such an election was not there. Perhaps, if the governors had stood by Ize-Iyamu as their PDP counterparts did for Obaseki, the outcome of the election would have been different. There is nothing new in internal party disagreement, but such differences take the backseat during election in members’ collective interest. But the anti-Oshiomhole camp jettisoned party interest for their own selfish interest in order to get back at Oshiomhole. Who are the losers in all this?

Certainly, the losers are not Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu or even Tinubu, who seeing how things were going, weighed in at a critical moment to salvage the situation. The losers are APC, its governors and former governors, who flouted the President’s directive to support the party and its candidate in last Saturday’s election. I pray that the President does not make the mistake of watching APC, the vehicle he rode to power, die before he leaves office in 2023.