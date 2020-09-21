APC leaders meet Buhari after party’s defeat in Edo

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) national caretaker committee, Mala Buni, and the chairman of the Edo State APC gubernatorial election campaign council, Abdullahi Ganduje, met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Although the meeting was held behind closed doors and the attendees did not disclose details of their discussion, the party officials are believed to have briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the party’s performance in the election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC was defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo governorship election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of PDP defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC and 12 other candidates in the election.

Messrs Buni and Ganduje, governors of Yobe and Kano respectively, were seen departing the president’s office using a private route, ostensibly to avoid State House reporters.

President Muhammadu Buhari did not go to Edo to campaign for his party’s candidate but pledged to ensure a free and fair election in the state.

Some APC officials in Edo have, however, accused the PDP of rigging the election. However, the APC has not said whether or not it would challenge the result of the election in court.

