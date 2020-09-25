APC says Fayemi’s suspension by faction a ‘nullity’

Governor Kayode Fayemi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the purported suspension of the Ekiti state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi from the party by a faction of it’s Ekiti state chapter.

APC in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, insisted that Governor Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti State.

“The actions are a nullity as the Party’s National Secretariat is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported “suspensions”,” Nabena said.

“We strongly advise all members to adhere to our Party constitution.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Architect Paul Omotosho-chaired APC Ekiti State Working Committee is the authentic, valid and duly recognised Executive as no factions or divisions exist in the State Chapter.”

The party enjoined members to work in concert with the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to ensure amicable and rancour-free settlement of disputes in the party.

